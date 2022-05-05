Menu

Canada

Flight logistics slowing Ukrainian refugee arrivals in Canada: Alghabra

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2022 1:45 pm
Click to play video: '‘My city is almost destroyed’: Ukrainian refugees welcomed at Bowness Park in Calgary' ‘My city is almost destroyed’: Ukrainian refugees welcomed at Bowness Park in Calgary
WATCH: ‘My city is almost destroyed’ — Ukrainian refugees welcomed at Bowness Park in Calgary

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canadian airlines are standing by to help bring charter flights of Ukrainian refugees to Canada as soon as some logistical hurdles are overcome.

More than five million Ukrainians fled their home country to elsewhere in Europe after Russia launched its invasion in late February.

Read more: Ukrainian family settles into life in N.S. and Canada after fleeing the war

The federal government has set up some specific immigration programs to help Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, either temporarily or permanently.

Alghabra said last month that Ottawa had deals with airlines to bring charter flights to Canada.

He says today that it is proving harder than expected to pull flights together because the refugees are not all in the same place.

Alghabra says many are also no longer in the location they were when they applied for a Canadian visa, making it more challenging to arrange air transfers.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
