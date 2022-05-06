Body found of 24-year-old woman missing in Vancouver since 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a woman missing since the fall of 2020 has ended in tragedy, Vancouver police confirm.

Chelsea Poorman, 24, was last seen on Sept. 6, 2020, by a family member on Granville Street. She was reported missing two days later.

On Friday, police said her remains were found outside an empty house near Granville Street and West 37 Avenue, in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood, on April 22.

“This is not the outcome anyone wanted. We always hoped Chelsea would be found alive, and our sympathies go out to everyone who knew Chelsea, loved her, and hoped she would come home safely,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

1:42 Search for missing B.C. Indigenous woman continues Search for missing B.C. Indigenous woman continues – Jan 21, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe Poorman likely died on the property the night she disappeared or shortly thereafter, but went undiscovered because the house has been vacant for years, police said, adding her death is not considered suspicious.

Officers informed her family back when her remains were found, and met with some loved ones on Friday to inform them as well and update them on the investigation.