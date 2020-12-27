Menu

News

Desperate plea from family of B.C. woman who has been missing for more than 3 months

By Paul Johnson & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 27, 2020 3:22 pm
Desperate search for Vancouver woman missing for more than 3 months
WATCH: It's been almost four months since a young Vancouver Indigenous woman went missing and as Paul Johnson reports, the family of Chelsea Poorman is hoping the public may have information that could help police solve the mystery surrounding her disappearance.

The family of a woman who went missing in Vancouver three months ago is pleading for help from the public.

Chelsea Poorman, 25, had recently arrived in Vancouver, following her mother and sister out from Saskatoon last summer.

On Sept. 7, Poorman and her sister went out to a bar in Vancouver’s Granville Entertainment District, then ended up at an apartment nearby.

“We went over to my friend’s place to go hang out there,” Kiernan said. “It was casual. We were having a couple of drinks, talking, laughing.”

It was there that the sisters got separated. Poorman left, presumably to walk home. According to Kiernan, she called Poorman, who told her she was with someone.

“She said,’I’m with my new bae,'” Kiernan said, noting that Poorman had been in the city for a few only a few weeks, and wasn’t known to have a boyfriend.

It was the last time her family heard from her.

More than three months later, Vancouver police say they still don’t have any significant leads, although they say they recently have assigned more people to this case.

Poorman’s mother and sister have put up posters throughout the Lower Mainland, and have raised $10,000 for a reward.

 

