Crime

Man killed in Young Street assault: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 1:42 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a man was found dead on Young Street Wednesday night. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a man was found dead on Young Street Wednesday night. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was found dead on Young Street Wednesday night.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance and a serious assault at a home in the 400 block of Young Street around 9 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide

They say a man was found dead near the home.

Click to play video: 'Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police' Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police
Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police – Apr 19, 2022

Police haven’t released any further details about the victim or said how exactly he was killed.

Read more: Winnipeg police lay charges, identify victim in Magnus Avenue homicide

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

