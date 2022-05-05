Man killed in Young Street assault: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was found dead on Young Street Wednesday night.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance and a serious assault at a home in the 400 block of Young Street around 9 p.m.

They say a man was found dead near the home.

Police haven’t released any further details about the victim or said how exactly he was killed.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).