Winnipeg police lay charges, identify victim in Magnus Avenue homicide

Winnipeg police have laid charges and identified the victim in the city’s 11th homicide of the year.
Officers were sent to the 500 block of Magnus Avenue at approximately 6:17 p.m. Friday for a report of a man armed with weapons.
One person was taken into custody when police arrived. A deceased man was then found inside a nearby home.
The victim has been identified as Franklin Aaron Tobacco, 31, of Winnipeg.
Twenty-nine-year-old David Allan Morrisseau, also of Winnipeg, has been charged with second degree murder and remains in custody.
The investigation continues.
