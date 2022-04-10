Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police lay charges, identify victim in Magnus Avenue homicide

By Will Reimer & Ross Levitan Global News
Posted April 10, 2022 1:22 pm
Winnipeg police have laid charges and identified the victim in the city's eleventh homicide of the year. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have laid charges and identified the victim in the city's eleventh homicide of the year. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

Winnipeg police have laid charges and identified the victim in the city’s 11th homicide of the year.

Officers were sent to the 500 block of Magnus Avenue at approximately 6:17 p.m. Friday for a report of a man armed with weapons.

One person was taken into custody when police arrived. A deceased man was then found inside a nearby home.

Trending Stories

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate William Whyte homicide, one person in custody

The victim has been identified as Franklin Aaron Tobacco, 31, of Winnipeg.

Twenty-nine-year-old David Allan Morrisseau, also of Winnipeg, has been charged with second degree murder and remains in custody.

The investigation continues.

