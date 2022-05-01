Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 1, 2022 6:36 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW

Winnipeg police are investigating an overnight homicide in the city’s core.

The force says its officers were sent to a hotel in the 300 block of Smith Street shortly after midnight.

There they found an injured man in his 30s who was brought to hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Read more: Woman dies, driver flees following collision in Transcona on Sunday

Police haven’t released the victim’s name or any circumstances surrounding the incident.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police' Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police
Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police – Apr 19, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHomicide tagwinnipeg tagWinnipeg Police Service tagDowntown tagWPS tagSmith Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers