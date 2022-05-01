Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating an overnight homicide in the city’s core.

The force says its officers were sent to a hotel in the 300 block of Smith Street shortly after midnight.

There they found an injured man in his 30s who was brought to hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name or any circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

