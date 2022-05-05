Edmonton Oilers blow out Kings 6-0 in Game 2

Send this page to someone via email

Mike Smith made 30 saves for his fifth career playoff shutout as the Edmonton Oilers blitzed the Los Angeles Kings 6-0 Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ Phillip Danault (24) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers’ goalie Mike Smith (41) as Duncan Keith (2) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The best-of-seven playoff series is now tied 1-1.

The Oilers found themselves shorthanded twice in the first period on penalties to Connor McDavid and Duncan Keith. Alex Iafallo had the Kings’ best chance, kissing a backhand off the post.

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ Quinton Byfield (55) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers’ goalie Mike Smith (41) as Kailer Yamamoto (56) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

In the first minute of the second, Kings foorward Andreas Athanasiou went to the box for committing goalie interference on Smith. On the ensuing power play, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl ripped a one-timer past Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse made it 2-0 while shorthanded when his wrister ticked off Los Angeles forward Arthur Kaliyev.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (25) and Evander Kane (91) celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during second period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Late in the second, Oilers forward Ryan McLeod deflected Evan Bouchard’s point shot to make it 3-0. It was the first career playoff goals for Nurse and McLeod.

Three minutes into the third, Oilers winger Evander Kane nudged the puck into the Kings zone. It flipped up in the air and Kings defenceman Sean Durzi tried to swat it to the corner but instead it wound up in his own net.

Only 21 seconds later, McDavid set up Jesse Puljujarvi to make it 5-0. Kane added a power-play goal.

Game 3 is Friday in Los Angeles. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED beginning with The Faceoff Show at 6 p.m. The actual game starts at 8 p.m.

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ Brendan Lemieux (48) and Edmonton Oilers’ Zack Kassian (44) get heated during second period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson