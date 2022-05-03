Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers expect big crowd for $5 watch parties at Rogers Place

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 8:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Bucks and pucks: NHL playoffs fuel much-needed boost at bars, pubs, restaurants' Bucks and pucks: NHL playoffs fuel much-needed boost at bars, pubs, restaurants
After being penalized by the pandemic for two years, Canadian bars, pubs, and restaurants are getting ready for a surge of customers once again, thanks to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Heather Yourex-West explains how a long and lucrative run for Canadian NHL teams brings in big bucks for the hospitality sector.

The team may be south of the border on Friday night, but that doesn’t mean Edmonton Oilers fans can’t still enjoy a near-game day experience at Rogers Place.

The team is holding watch parties at the downtown Edmonton arena for away games. Games 3 and 4 of the first round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings are taking place in California.

Read more: Trip to L.A. to watch Oilers in playoffs? Here’s what it could cost you.

The team first opened the doors to the empty area when the team got into the playoffs a few years ago.

“We test drove a really cool concept in 2016-17 and that was playing the road game on the Jumbotron at Rogers Place,” said Tim Shipton, executive vice president with the Oilers Entertainment Group.

“We’re doing that again and we expect a really big turnout of Oilers fans into Rogers Place.”

Rogers Place hosts “Orange Crush Road Game Watch Party” Sunday, April 16, 2017. View image in full screen
Rogers Place hosts “Orange Crush Road Game Watch Party” Sunday, April 16, 2017. Global News

Shipton said concessions will be open and it will be just like a home game, minus the team on the ice. The tickets are $5 and proceeds from the watch parties go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

“We got a good chance to fill the building. Last time, we had over 13,000 fans come out. We think that the excitement and interest is going to be as high, if not higher.

For Friday’s game, tickets will go on sale Wednesday at noon. For Game 4 on Sunday, tickets will be available Friday at noon. For both games, the doors open at 7 p.m. and the puck drops an hour after that.

Read more: Playoff fever: Where to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers

The team said Molson Hockey House and Ford Hall will be closed during road game watch parties.

“We’re encouraging fans to come out, hang out with fellow fans, cheer on the team, come down to Ice District and celebrate.”

Click to play video: 'Playoff fever hits Edmonton ahead of Game 1 between Oilers and Los Angeles Kings' Playoff fever hits Edmonton ahead of Game 1 between Oilers and Los Angeles Kings
Playoff fever hits Edmonton ahead of Game 1 between Oilers and Los Angeles Kings

For future dates when Rogers Place may not be available due to a concert or Oil Kings game, the team said a watch party will instead take place in the plaza outside the arena. Otherwise, away games will only be broadcasted on the scoreboard inside.

