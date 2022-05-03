Edmonton Oilers fall 4-3 in Game 1 against Kings

Send this page to someone via email

The Los Angeles Kings took Game 1 of their first round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers with a 4-3 win Monday night at Rogers Place.

Despite the crowd being in a frenzy, the Oilers were on their heels early.

View image in full screen Fans cheer during the opening ceremony before the Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers during NHL playoff action in Edmonton, Monday, May 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

They had to kill off an early penalty to Kailer Yamamoto as the Kings had a 7-0 edge in shots on goal through the first three-and-a-half minutes.

The Kings went ahead with 9:00 left in the first when Trevor Moore popped a shot right under the crossbar. Moore played setup man late in the first, finding Alex Iafallo with a backdoor pass to make it 2-0.

Connor McDavid gave the Oilers life in the final minute of the first. He blazed down the right side, cut toward the middle, and fired a wrister behind Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during first period NHL playoff action in Edmonton, Monday, May 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Early in the second, Yamamoto notched his first career playoff goal. He tipped home a slap pass from Duncan Keith for a power-play goal.

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ goalie Jonathan Quick (32) looks on as Edmonton Oilers’ Kailer Yamamoto (56) celebrates a goal during second period of first round, game one NHL playoff action in Edmonton, Monday, May 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Kings regained the lead 1:11 later when Brendan Lemieux’s shot eluded Oilers netminder Mike Smith. Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl found himself alone in front and snapped a shot home on the power play. It was 3-3 after two.

In the third, Smith made a diving save after giving the puck away in front of his net. The Kings kept the puck alive and Philip Danault wound up scoring on a deflection with 5:14 left.

Quick finished with 36 saves. Smith made 31.

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ Anze Kopitar (11) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) as Darnell Nurse (25) depends during first period NHL playoff action in Edmonton, Monday, May 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Game 2 will be Wednesday night. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED beginning with The Faceoff Show at 6 p.m. The actual game starts at 8 p.m.

