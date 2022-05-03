Edmonton Oilers fall 4-3 in Game 1 against Kings

The Los Angeles Kings took Game 1 of their first round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers with a 4-3 win Monday night at Rogers Place.
Despite the crowd being in a frenzy, the Oilers were on their heels early.
They had to kill off an early penalty to Kailer Yamamoto as the Kings had a 7-0 edge in shots on goal through the first three-and-a-half minutes.
The Kings went ahead with 9:00 left in the first when Trevor Moore popped a shot right under the crossbar. Moore played setup man late in the first, finding Alex Iafallo with a backdoor pass to make it 2-0.
Connor McDavid gave the Oilers life in the final minute of the first. He blazed down the right side, cut toward the middle, and fired a wrister behind Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.
Early in the second, Yamamoto notched his first career playoff goal. He tipped home a slap pass from Duncan Keith for a power-play goal.
The Kings regained the lead 1:11 later when Brendan Lemieux’s shot eluded Oilers netminder Mike Smith. Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl found himself alone in front and snapped a shot home on the power play. It was 3-3 after two.
In the third, Smith made a diving save after giving the puck away in front of his net. The Kings kept the puck alive and Philip Danault wound up scoring on a deflection with 5:14 left.
Quick finished with 36 saves. Smith made 31.
Game 2 will be Wednesday night. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED beginning with The Faceoff Show at 6 p.m. The actual game starts at 8 p.m.
