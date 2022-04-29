Edmonton Oilers 50/50 supports cancer research in honour of young fan battling disease

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers play their last regular season game Friday night and the 50/50 is set to be a big one.

That’s because the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) is honouring someone special.

Since his debut as a Scotiabank skater back in March, Ben Stelter has captured the hearts of not only the team, but all Edmontonians.

“We thought it was going to end as soon as he stepped off the ice after the anthem,” Ben’s dad Mike Stelter said.

“That’s sort of just where everything started — completely blew up from there. We weren’t expecting any of it, he wasn’t expecting any of it and it’s been a fun ride for him.”

The five year old has glioblastoma. He was diagnosed with the type of brain cancer a year ago.

In honour of Ben and his family, the “mega” 50/50 starting April 29 and running until May 4 will support the Alberta Cancer Foundation and the Kids with Cancer Society.

“They’ve helped us so much since the very start with Ben from small things to big things,” Stelter said.

That includes everything from financial to emotional support for the entire family.

“They can really step up and help a lot of families — which they have been doing — and unfortunately, there are a lot of families going through something similar.”

The executive director of the Kids with Cancer Society said it’s an honour to be on the receiving end and the money will make a big difference in what they do for kids and families.

“We are a small organization, although we have 50 programs and services. We have a very small staff and we work very hard every year to raise funds and we set lofty goals, because we believe that these children deserve the very best that we can offer,” Val Figliuzzi said.

Figliuzzi noted there are two programs they want to focus on this year. One will address the anxiety and stress families feel when having a child with cancer.

The other is education supports, as many children have trouble relating to the treatments.

“Sadly, Ben represents one of the many, many children that we support, Figliuzzi said.

“This is why it’s so important that we raise these funds so we can help the Bens of the world, because they deserve the very best as do their families.”

Since Ben has become a household name in Edmonton, the family wanted to use that momentum to give back.

“Just to see that the 50/50 is supporting Kids with Cancer and the Alberta Cancer Foundation is huge. It really makes us feel special,” Stelter said.

Ben quickly became a source of inspiration — forming a special bond with the Oilers.

“To him, they’re just his friends — so it’s his friend Connor, his friend Leon, his friend Zack,” Stelter explained.

“It’s so cool because he loves them so much but they’re so good to him. They treat him so well and they give him all the time in the world, which is so cool and special,” Stelter explained.

He even took some laps with the team during Thursday’s morning skate.

“I think it’s just fun to have him around,” Oilers forward Derek Ryan said Thursday.

"Brings positive energy — guys are laughing, smiling and it's just fun to put a smile on his face too."

“He’s been a real inspiration for us. I mean, you can tell we’ve been rallying around him. You see him in warm-ups, you see him after the game, coming out for different periods,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said.

Ben has even become somewhat of a good luck charm — the team has won nine home games in a row when he’s there watching.

Stelter said his family is grateful for how much the city and team have embraced them.

"Thank you for all the love and support."

For the team, it’s also a lesson in perspective.

“At the end of the day there’s things in life — a lot of things — that are bigger than hockey, so it brings that into the locker room for sure,” Ryan said.