5-year-old Oilers fan battling cancer steals the spotlight at Thursday’s game

Every game, the Edmonton Oilers feature a young hockey player who joins the team on the ice during the anthem. During Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks, that fan was five-year-old Ben Stelter and despite a big Oilers’ win, he completely stole the night.

When he was four, Ben was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type of brain tumour. He underwent surgery as well as four rounds of chemotherapy and 30 sessions of radiation, the team’s announcer said as he introduced Ben to Rogers Place. A standing ovation that lasted almost a minute came next.

In December, the tumour returned. Ben is set to begin another round of radiation treatments next week.

It was an honour to have such an inspirational #Oilers fan as our @Scotiabank Skater. Five-year-old Ben Stelter has been battling glioblastoma & starts another round of radiation soon. We wanted to show him all our love & support. You've got this, Ben. 🧡💙#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/sHrVGHMU20 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 25, 2022

A huge Oilers fan, Ben’s dream was to meet Connor McDavid. Dressed in an Oilers jersey and McDavid socks, that dream came true as Ben skated to centre ice with his hero for the anthems.

His night didn’t stop there. He got to enjoy the game — watching his team beat the Sharks 5-2 — before joining Zach Hyman for the post-game media availability.

“I think he plays really good,” Ben said of the forward.

Even with Hyman next to him, Ben stuck by his favourite players.

“McDavid and Draisaitl,” he said without hesitation as Hyman laughed.

“No offence taken,” the forward replied.

“I think Ben picked two great guys and two great players. I’m just happy to be on stage with him.”

Tonight's MVP Ben joins Zach for his post-game media availability & well… you just have to watch. 🥺 @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers | @ZachHyman pic.twitter.com/Eq5tayIvlO — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 25, 2022

As Hyman was answering a question, a chorus of “Ben! Ben! Ben! Ben!” could be heard from fans on the street outside the media room. Hyman stopped his answer and pointed them out to Ben who waved to the public with a smile and a giggle.

“Look at that! They’re all cheering for you,” Hyman said.

“What an amazing night!,” Ben’s dad Mike Stelter tweeted after the game. “We are so grateful for everything. Ben is on cloud nine and will never forget this night! Our hearts are full!”

What an amazing night! Thank you so much @scotiabank @brian_d_porter @ashifmawji @EdmontonOilers and everyone else that made the night so special for Ben and our family. We are so grateful for everything. Ben is on cloud nine and will never forget this night! Our hearts are full! pic.twitter.com/pHteQBA4EZ — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) March 25, 2022

Ben celebrated his fifth birthday in May 2021 and was unable to have a party due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As Ben is a fan of Corvettes, the Alberta Corvette Facebook page organized a birthday drive-by parade.

Corvettes, motorcycles, friends and family made their way past Ben’s house in celebration.

1:20 Drive-by Corvette birthday held for boy battling cancer Drive-by Corvette birthday held for boy battling cancer – May 28, 2021

In April 2021, McDavid tweeted a message of encouragement for the fan.

“Nice shot Ben!,” the Oilers caption quote-tweeted a video of Ben shooting goals at home. “I’m rooting for you buddy, stay strong.”