Edmonton kids sign one-day contracts with the Oilers

A group of Edmonton children had the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be an NHL player.

Sixty-four children signed one-day contracts with the Edmonton Oilers as part of Boston Pizza’s “Oiler for a day” and Family Skate on Sunday.

“We’re excited to help make 64 kids’ dreams come true as they take the ice as an NHLer for the day,” Jenna Bull, Boston Pizza’s sports program & sponsorships marketing manager, said.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Edmonton Oilers for the fourth year in a row to give back to the community in such a special way.”

The kids were selected by Boston Pizza to participate in the event. The experience allowed the children to suit up in the Oilers dressing room and skate on the Rogers Place ice alongside Oilers alumni.

“I think it’s a crazy experience and perfect,” 12-year-old participant Jacob Buys said.

“I’m looking forward to skating on the Oilers rink and laying right in the middle.”

The event was also held in Calgary with the Calgary Flames and in Vancouver with the Vancouver Canucks in January.