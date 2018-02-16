Edmonton Oilers can’t cash in against Vegas

It’s a fifth-straight loss for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers generated very little on the attack Thursday night and lost 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ryan Carpenter opened the scoring with 6:56 left in the first period when he converted the rebound of a Deryk Engelland shot.

Vegas added two more goals in the second period. Jonathan Marchessault scored on a deflection in front, then William Karlsson struck on the power play for his team-leading 30th of the season.

Erik Haula scored early in the third to make it 4-0. The puck went in off Haula’s skate, but the goal stood after video review. Leon Draisaitl finally put the Oilers on the board with a sharp angle one-timer with 7:29 left.

The Oilers (23-29-4) will visit Arizona on Saturday afternoon.