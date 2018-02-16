Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers can’t cash in against Vegas

Edmonton Oilers left wing Milan Lucic (27) and Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.

It’s a fifth-straight loss for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers generated very little on the attack Thursday night and lost 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ryan Carpenter opened the scoring with 6:56 left in the first period when he converted the rebound of a Deryk Engelland shot.

Vegas added two more goals in the second period. Jonathan Marchessault scored on a deflection in front, then William Karlsson struck on the power play for his team-leading 30th of the season.

Erik Haula scored early in the third to make it 4-0. The puck went in off Haula’s skate, but the goal stood after video review. Leon Draisaitl finally put the Oilers on the board with a sharp angle one-timer with 7:29 left.

The Oilers (23-29-4) will visit Arizona on Saturday afternoon.

