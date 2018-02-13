Edmonton Oilers lose fourth straight, fall 7-5 to Panthers

Twelve goals. Two penalty shots. A fourth straight loss for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Florida Panthers won a wild one Monday night at Rogers Place, topping the Oilers 7-5.

The Panthers opened the scoring on a power play with 2:14 left in the first when Aaron Ekblad flipped in a rebound off the backboards. The Oilers came back 49 seconds later. Yohann Auvitu’s point shot was stopped by James Reimer, but Patrick Maroon was there to tap in the rebound. Connor McDavid drew the second assist.

Florida nearly retook the lead with 18 seconds left in the first. Jonathan Huberdeau’s shot hit the post and then bounced straight across the goal line before it hit the other post and was cleared by Milan Lucic.

Early in the second period, Leon Draisaitl was awarded a penalty shot after being tripped on a shorthanded breakaway by Mike Matheson. Draisaitl converted with a hard shot past Reimer’s blocker. Danis Malgin wristed a shot off Cam Talbot’s glove less than four minutes later to make it 2-2. Drake Caggiula, back in the lineup and wearing a full shield because of a facial injury, restored the Oilers’ lead with a deflection goal at 9:35. However, the Panthers tied it just 23 seconds later on a wrist shot by Evgenii Dadonov.

The Oilers’ league-worst penalty kill cost them again early in the third. Vincent Trocheck converted a breakaway 18 seconds into the session. He added another power play goal at 6:05, but Anton Slepyshev got one back for the Oilers 48 seconds later.

Dadonov was awarded a penalty shot with 9:14 to go when he was slashed on a breakaway by Matt Benning. Dadonov beat Talbot to make it 6-4. McDavid gave the Oilers hope with his 23rd of the season with 5:02 left, but Trocheck completed the hat trick with one minute left.

The Oilers (23-28-4) will visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.