Edmonton Oilers surrender lead in third and lose to Sharks

A poor start and poor finish cost the Edmonton Oilers as they lost 6-4 to the San Jose Sharks Saturday night.

For the tenth time this season, the Oilers allowed a goal on the first shot against. Joakim Ryan’s shot from the point eluded Al Montoya 1:15 into the game. Six minutes later, Darnell Nurse tried to pass the puck to Brandon Davidson beind the Oilers net. The puck clipped off the referee’s skate, hit the side of the net, and bounced to Joe Pavelski, who stuffed it home to make it 2-0.

The Sharks added another one from Barclay Goodrow early in the second. The Oilers finally woke up after that. Zack Kassian scored on breakaways five-and-a-half minutes apart to pull the Oilers within a goal. Leon Draisaitl converted a rebound with 1:58 left in the frame, giving the Oilers three goals in 9:13 and a 3-3 tie.

Brandon Davidson banged in Draisaitl’s rebound 1:21 into the third to put the Oilers ahead. Tomas Hertl roofed a backhand over Montoya 2:20 later to make it 4-4. The Sharks took consecutive penalties late in the third giving the Oilers 3:53 straight on the power play, but Edmonton couldn’t convert.

Ryan joined the rush and slid in his own rebound to put the Sharks back in front with 2:27 to play. Pavelski added an empty netter.

Connor McDavid had his five-game point streak come to an end.

The Oilers lose their third in a row and fall to 23-27-4 on the season. They’ll host Florida on Monday.