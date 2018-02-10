Edmonton Oilers dropped by the Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers fell behind again and couldn’t fight all the way back, losing 3-2 to the Anaheim Ducks Friday night.

The Ducks opened the scoring 2:27 into the first period. Hampus Lindholm’s shot was going wide but deflected in off Andrej Sekera’s leg. It was the 33rd time in 53 games this season the Oilers have allowed the first goal. Sekera took a puck to the face later in the period and didn’t return to the game.

The Oilers had two power plays in the second period and controlled most of the play but couldn’t get on the board. Corey Perry extended the Ducks lead with 4:10 left in the frame, converting a breakaway after a turnover by Kris Russell. Less than two minutes later, Anton Slepyshev finally broke through for the Oilers when he beat John Gibson with a backhand on a breakaway.

Connor McDavid liked Slepyshev’s overall game. “He was unbelievable tonight, creating chances all over the ice. I really liked his game.”

Drake Caggiula took a puck to the face with 7:45 left in the second and didn’t return to the game.

Ryan Kesler scored 3:04 into the third when he deflected a shot in out of the air. Kris Russell replied for the Oilers with 5:05 to go. Just seconds later, Slepyshev had an open net in front. The puck was on edge and Slepyshev’s shot flipped over the net.

Connor McDavid assisted on Russell’s goal to extend his point streak to five games.

Russell said, “We’ve had chances, made stupid mistakes. We have one more game left on this road trip, obviously just got to keep working and playing better through the full 60 minutes.”

The Oilers, 23-26-4, will visit San Jose Saturday night. Head coach Todd McLellan said both Caggiula and Sekera are questionable for the game. Catch the action on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.