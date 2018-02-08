Edmonton Oilers lose late in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Kings continued their home ice dominance of the Edmonton Oilers with a 5-2 win Wednesday night at the Staples Center.

The Kings took the lead on the first shot of the game. Trevor Lewis cleanly won an offensive zone faceoff and Kyle Clifford wristed a shot over Cam Talbot’s right shoulder to make it 1-0 Kings 1:10 into the game.

After a series of turnovers by the Oilers, Adrian Kempe beat Talbot blocker side to make it 2-0 Kings 58 seconds into the second frame. Leon Draisaitl replied with a power play goal less than three minutes later. That ended the shutout streak for Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper at 193:58.

Midway though the first period, Connor McDavid collided with teammate Jujhar Khaira in the neutral zone. After gathering himself, McDavid took a long pass from Mike Cammalleri and broke in one-on-one against Drew Doughty. McDavid’s shot from the right wing eluded Kuemper to tie it 2-2.

With Jesse Puljujarvi in the penalty box for an offensive zone interferfence penalty, Paul LaDue put the Kings back in front with 5:27 left. The Oilers challenged for goalie interference as Tanner Pearson brushed Talbot, setting up a screen on the play. The goal stood. Alex Iafallo and Anze Kopitar added empty-net goals in the final two minutes.

The Oilers (23-35-4) are winless in their last 12 visits to Los Angeles. They’ll play at Anaheim on Friday.