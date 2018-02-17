Edmonton Oilers suffer sixth straight loss with loss to Arizona

Antti Raanta made 40 saves as the Arizona Coyotes shutout the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 Saturday afternoon.

For the eleventh time this season, the opposition scored on its first shot of the game against the Oilers. At 3:26 of the first period, Christian Dvorak deflected Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s point shot past Cam Talbot.

The Oilers outshot the Coyotes 16-12 in the second period but couldn’t finish any of their chances. Talbot made several excellent saves to keep the Oilers within a goal.

Patrick Maroon crashed the net with 8:52 left in the third and had Oscar Klefbom’s point shot deflect in off his back. However, the Coyotes successfully challenged for goaltender interference and held on to their lead.

Talbot made 31 stops. Laurent Brossoit was an emergency call-up as the back-up goalie after Al Montoya was shaken up during Friday’s practice.

Defenceman Adam Larsson returned to the Oilers lineup after missing eight games due the death of his father.

The Oilers have lost six straight and are now 23-30-4 on the season. They’ll visit Colorado on Sunday. Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 11:30 a.m. The game starts at 1 p.m.