Playoff fever: Where to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are headed back to the playoffs and, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fans get to be part of the action.

The last time fans were in Rogers Place during the playoffs was 2017 when the Oilers were eliminated in the second round by the Anaheim Ducks.

The Oilers have won home-ice advantage in the first round, meaning fans will get at least two games in Rogers Place.

Single game tickets for Round 1 went on sale at noon on Friday, while fans with 2022-23 season tickets will have access to purchase playoff tickets. The team is also running a draw to give fans a chance to purchase playoff tickets by the round.

Game days and times have yet to be announced.

For those unable to score the coveted tickets in the bowl, the Oilers organization is planning a number of ways to allow fans to still be part of the action.

Playoff games will see the Ford Tailgate Party live from ICE District Plaza outside Rogers Place, the JW Marriott and Stantec Tower.

The tailgate parties will have a fully licensed 18+ area as well as a family-friendly area. Both will offer live entertainment, hot food, cold beverages, Oilers alumni, appearances from mascot Hunter and the game broadcast on the big screen.

For away games, fans will also have the opportunity to buy a $5 ticket to watch the game on the jumbotron inside Rogers Place. Arena food and drink will be available during those games.

Proceeds from the tickets for the away game watch parties go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

Fans wanting to watch inside Ford Hall will also have the opportunity to do so. Molson Hockey House will be expanded for people to watch the game and for post-game celebrations with DJs and other live entertainment.

ICE District Plaza and Ford Hall will open two hours before puck drop on game days and entry is free of charge. Space is limited in both areas, so fans are encouraged to get there early.