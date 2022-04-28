Edmonton Oilers rally for OT win over Sharks

Send this page to someone via email

Zach Hyman scored in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind to outlast the San Jose Sharks 5-4 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Sharks went ahead on two quick goals by Noah Gregor. Shortly after Mikko Koskinen threw the puck away into the corner, Gregor beat the Oilers goalie with a wrister from the slot.

Just 26 seconds later, Gregor’s pass banked in off Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard.

The Oilers broke through in the second when Ryan McLeod fired in a power-play rebound for his ninth goal of the season.

A few minutes later, Kailer Yamamoto took a pass from Leon Draisaitl and beat San Jose netminder James Reimer for his 20th.

Scott Reedy replied with a deft deflection on the power play to make it 3-2 Sharks after two.

It went back-and-forth in the third. Oilers forward Derek Ryan tipped Tyson Barrie’s point shot for his 10th.

Nick Bonino restored the Sharks’ lead 1:05 later. Only 1:05 after that, Oilers captain Connor McDavid set up Philip Broberg in the high slot. Broberg ripped in his first NHL goal to make it 4-4.

Reimer stopped McDavid on a breakaway about a minute in overtime. With 3:23 to go, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins set up Hyman for a one-timer to end the game.

The Oilers (48-27-6) will host Vancouver on Friday to conclude the team’s regular season. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED beginning with The Faceoff Show at 5:30 p.m. The actual game starts at 7 p.m.