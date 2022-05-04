Failure to provide necessaries of life charge laid in death of newborn: St. Thomas police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Thomas, Ont. have charged a 37-year-old woman in connection with the death of her newborn last summer.

Few details have been released, but police say they began their investigation in June of 2021 after the newborn died following an unassisted home birth.

The woman was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with failing to provide the necessities of life, police said.

She was transported to the Colin McGregor Building for processing and was later released on an undertaking with a future court appearance date.

No other information has been released by police.