Crime

London police charge 18-year-old with first degree murder after death of Lynda Marques

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted May 4, 2022 9:16 am
Police attend the scene of a fatal shooting in north London on Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Police attend the scene of a fatal shooting in north London on Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Police in London, Ont., said an 18-year-old from Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder after the fatal shooting in September 2021 of Lynda Marques.

In a press release, London police said an 18-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area was arrested for first-degree murder.

They provided few details and say the investigation is ongoing.

Read more: London police seek to identify male in connection with 2021 Lynda Marques killing

London Police will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday to provide more details on the investigation.

Marques, 30, was fatally shot on Sept. 10, 2021, at around 7:50 p.m., as she returned to her residence in north London, London police said.

Police said the suspects fled in a black Volkswagen Jetta.

The vehicle was recovered on Meadowlily Road South on Sept. 15, 2021.

At the time, police said officers had reason to believe the “persons involved in the murder of Ms. Marques” travelled to London from the Greater Toronto Area on Sept. 9, and left the city “immediately after her murder” on Sept. 10.

