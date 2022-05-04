Menu

Canada

Cambridge Counc. Jan Liggett to challege Mayor Kathryn McGarry in fall election

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 3:40 pm
The Central Presbyterian Church overlooking the Grand River in Cambridge, Ont. View image in full screen
The Central Presbyterian Church overlooking the Grand River in Cambridge, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Cambridge Counc. Jan Liggett has entered her name into the race to become the city’s mayor in the fall.

“After 2 terms on council, I believe it’s time to apply my acquired knowledge and build upon what this council has put into place to grow our community in a manner that is in the best interests of its residents as well as our businesses,” Liggett told Global News in an email.

Read more: Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry running for re-election

“The art of communicating and empowering the rest of council, the interactions with our three upper level of governments is of paramount importance in order to move this city forward in a progressive, respectfully assertive way is going to be vital for the next few years.”

The Ward 4 councillor will look to unseat Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry who announced Tuesday that she will be seeking re-election.

Read more: Nominations open for municipal elections in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo

McGarry was first elected in 2018 when she unseated Doug Craig, who had served as the city’s mayor since 2000.

The nomination period opened on Monday and will continue until Aug. 19 with the election set to take place on October 24.

