Nominations open for municipal elections in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo

Candidates seeking to run in this fall’s municipal election for Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo can file their nomination papers starting Monday.

The three cities, school boards and region will accept submissions for candidacy up until Aug. 19.

While Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry have not yet announced whether they will seek reelection, Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky has said his name won’t be on the ballot in October.

Regional Chair Karen Redman has indicated that she will seek a second term.

In addition, at least one long-serving Kitchener councillor and two members of the regional council have also indicated they will not be running in the fall.

Prospective candidates must file a nomination paper and until a nomination is filed, a person cannot raise or spend any money on their campaign.

The City of Kitchener is offering free one-on-one meetings with staff to help inform candidates of the process if they wish to seek office.

On Wednesday, there will also be a free virtual information workshop provided by the region’s municipalities for prospective candidates.

