Canada

Nominations open for municipal elections in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 11:57 am
Election in Canada - voting at the ballot box. The hand of woman putting her vote in the ballot box. Flag of Canada on background. View image in full screen
Election in Canada - voting at the ballot box. The hand of woman putting her vote in the ballot box. Flag of Canada on background. Global News / File

Candidates seeking to run in this fall’s municipal election for Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo can file their nomination papers starting Monday.

The three cities, school boards and region will accept submissions for candidacy up until Aug. 19.

Read more: Long-serving Kitchener councillor will not seek re-election this fall

While Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry have not yet announced whether they will seek reelection, Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky has said his name won’t be on the ballot in October.

Regional Chair Karen Redman has indicated that she will seek a second term.

In addition, at least one long-serving Kitchener councillor and two members of the regional council have also indicated they will not be running in the fall.

Prospective candidates must file a nomination paper and until a nomination is filed, a person cannot raise or spend any money on their campaign.

Read more: Dave Jaworsky ready to pass torch, will not seek 3rd term as Waterloo mayor

The City of Kitchener is offering free one-on-one meetings with staff to help inform candidates of the process if they wish to seek office.

On Wednesday, there will also be a free virtual information workshop provided by the region’s municipalities for prospective candidates.

Read more: Kitchener offers advisory meetings for those seeking municipal office

