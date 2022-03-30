Menu

Canada

2 Waterloo Region councillors announce they will not seek office again

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 3:17 pm
Elizabeth Clarke and Karl Keifer. View image in full screen
Elizabeth Clarke and Karl Keifer. regionofwaterloo.ca

Waterloo Regional Council will have a new look next fall as two councillors have announced Wednesday that they will not be seeking re-election this fall.

Karl Kiefer, who represents Cambridge on council and Kitchener’s Elizabeth Clarke will not be seeking re-election when voters go to the polls this fall.

Read more: Dave Jaworsky ready to pass torch, will not seek 3rd term as Waterloo mayor

After three decades in office Kiefer announced his decision, while saying he believes it’s time for other residents to take on the leadership reigns.

“The world is changing and evolving and so we need our ideas and our policies to do the same,” Kiefer stated.

Trending Stories

“I am excited and hopeful for the future because I know we have so many bright young minds capable of leading our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kiefer has represented the city of Cambridge for the past eight years on the regional council. Prior to that, he spent 23 years representing the Preston area on the Cambridge city council.

Clarke first joined council in 2015 when she was selected as a replacement for the recently deceased Wayne Wettlaufer.

The long-time chief executive officer of YWCA Kitchener-Waterloo would continue to serve in Kitchener on regional council after being elected in 2018.

In an email to Global News, Clarke also spoke of a need for fresh voices in council chambers.

“It’s been a privilege to serve the community, and I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity. But two terms is enough,” she stated. “We need new and diverse voices in elected office, and I’m excited to support that change.”

Kiefer and Clarke join Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky is saying they will not be seeking re-election this fall.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
