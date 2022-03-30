2 Waterloo Region councillors announce they will not seek office again

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Council will have a new look next fall as two councillors have announced Wednesday that they will not be seeking re-election this fall.

Karl Kiefer, who represents Cambridge on council and Kitchener’s Elizabeth Clarke will not be seeking re-election when voters go to the polls this fall.

After three decades in office Kiefer announced his decision, while saying he believes it’s time for other residents to take on the leadership reigns.

“The world is changing and evolving and so we need our ideas and our policies to do the same,” Kiefer stated.

“I am excited and hopeful for the future because I know we have so many bright young minds capable of leading our community.”

Kiefer has represented the city of Cambridge for the past eight years on the regional council. Prior to that, he spent 23 years representing the Preston area on the Cambridge city council.

Clarke first joined council in 2015 when she was selected as a replacement for the recently deceased Wayne Wettlaufer.

The long-time chief executive officer of YWCA Kitchener-Waterloo would continue to serve in Kitchener on regional council after being elected in 2018.

In an email to Global News, Clarke also spoke of a need for fresh voices in council chambers.

“It’s been a privilege to serve the community, and I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity. But two terms is enough,” she stated. “We need new and diverse voices in elected office, and I’m excited to support that change.”

Kiefer and Clarke join Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky is saying they will not be seeking re-election this fall.