Kitchener offers advisory meetings for those seeking municipal office

The City of Kitchener says it will now begin taking appointments with those who are interested in running in this fall’s municipal elections.

Potential candidates for municipal council or school board will be able to meet with staff to review nomination paperwork as well as discuss the election process beginning Monday.

This is also the first day for nominations as potential candidates can put their names in the race for mayor or city council from May 2 until Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.

Municipal and school board elections are scheduled to take place on Oct. 24.

For those wanting to join the regional council or one of the local school boards, the city says you should see their websites for further details.

Information on eligibility requirements for who can run for office, elected offices and qualifications, details on filing fees and the nomination process, and helpful resources for becoming a candidate are all available on the city’s website.