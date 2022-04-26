Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kitchener offers advisory meetings for those seeking municipal office

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 12:01 pm
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. View image in full screen
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The City of Kitchener says it will now begin taking appointments with those who are interested in running in this fall’s municipal elections.

Potential candidates for municipal council or school board will be able to meet with staff to review nomination paperwork as well as discuss the election process beginning Monday.

Read more: 2 Waterloo Region councillors announce they will not seek office again

This is also the first day for nominations as potential candidates can put their names in the race for mayor or city council from May 2 until Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.

Trending Stories

Municipal and school board elections are scheduled to take place on Oct. 24.

Read more: Dave Jaworsky ready to pass torch, will not seek 3rd term as Waterloo mayor

Story continues below advertisement

For those wanting to join the regional council or one of the local school boards, the city says you should see their websites for further details.

Information on eligibility requirements for who can run for office, elected offices and qualifications, details on filing fees and the nomination process, and helpful resources for becoming a candidate are all available on the city’s website.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagKitchener council tagKitchener City Hall tag2022 Kitchener election tag2022 Ontario Municipal election tag2022 Waterloo election tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers