Canada

Long-serving Kitchener councillor will not seek re-election this fall

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 10:08 am
Kelly Galloway-Sealock. View image in full screen
Kelly Galloway-Sealock. Facebook

There will be at least one fresh face on Kitchener Council this winter as Kelly Galloway-Sealock said she will not be seeking re-election this fall.

“After much thought and consideration I will not be seeking re-election this fall after 16 years on Kitchener council,” the Ward 5 Coun. said on Twitter.

Read more: 2 Waterloo Region councillors announce they will not seek office again

Galloway-Sealock is the third longest-serving member of council, having been in office since 2006. Only Ward 3 Coun. John Gazzola and Mayor Berry Vrbanovic have been on council for longer.

In her statement, Galloway-Sealock noted some of the highlights of the changes she has seen since first taking office including the completion of the first two phases of RBJ Schlegel Park, leased space for the Williamsburg Community Centre and the formation of the Huron Community Association which will get a community centre in the fall.

“I was blessed to be able to bring my three boys with me while they were babies and receive tremendous support from the majority of council, staff and the community,” she said.

“It’s been a rewarding experience and I will forever be grateful to the Ward 5 community for allowing me to be their voice and watch Kitchener excel.”

Read more: Dave Jaworsky ready to pass torch, will not seek 3rd term as Waterloo mayor

The announcement comes in advance Monday’s opening of the window for people seeking nomination for municipal office which will last into August.

Municipal elections will be held across Ontario on Oct. 24.

