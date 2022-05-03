Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry running for re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry has confirmed she is seeking re-election.

In a tweet just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, McGarry said she was officially registered with the city clerk’s office in an effort to seek a second term for the top job on council.

“Serving the public is an honour and a privilege,” McGarry tweeted. “The two years of pandemic have been challenging and I look forward to leading Cambridge into a brighter future.”

In 2018, McGarry defeated 18-year incumbent Doug Craig with nearly 48 per cent of the vote.

Prior to the mayorship, McGarry represented the riding of Cambridge in the Ontario legislature between 2014 and 2018, holding two cabinet positions under Kathleen Wynne.

Story continues below advertisement

McGarry was defeated by PC Party candidate Belinda Karahalios in the 2018 Ontario general election by just over 2,100 votes.

Today, I officially registered to run for re-election for Mayor of Cambridge. Serving the public is an honour and a privilege. The 2 years of pandemic have been challenging and I look forward to leading #Cbridge into a brighter future. — Kathryn McGarry (@Kathryn_McGarry) May 3, 2022

Elsewhere around the Region of Waterloo, the Mayor of the city of Waterloo Dave Jaworsky said he will not seek re-election. Regional Chair Karen Redman is looking to stick around for another term.

Read more: Candidate registration opens for 2022 Ontario municipal elections

As of Tuesday morning, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic has not confirmed if he will run again.

The mayors of the four townships in the region have also not made their decisions public.

Advertisement