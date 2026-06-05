Halifax RCMP issue emergency alert for missing 5-year-old

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An emergency alert has been issued for a missing five-year-old boy in the Musquodoboit Valley area of Halifax Regional Municipality.

According to RCMP, Blake Barlow-Grisdale was last seen at 7:50 a.m. Friday at a residence on Cooks Brooks Road.

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The child is described as having blond hair and blue eyes, and may be unclothed.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.