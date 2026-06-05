Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax RCMP issue emergency alert for missing 5-year-old

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 5, 2026 9:03 am
1 min read
An emergency alert has been issued for a missing five-year-old boy in the Musquodoboit Valley area of Halifax Regional Municipality. View image in full screen
An emergency alert has been issued for a missing five-year-old boy in the Musquodoboit Valley area of Halifax Regional Municipality. Provided/RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An emergency alert has been issued for a missing five-year-old boy in the Musquodoboit Valley area of Halifax Regional Municipality.

According to RCMP, Blake Barlow-Grisdale was last seen at 7:50 a.m. Friday at a residence on Cooks Brooks Road.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The child is described as having blond hair and blue eyes, and may be unclothed.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices