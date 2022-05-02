Menu

Politics

Candidate registration opens for 2022 Toronto municipal election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2022 8:27 am
Toronto City Hall is seen in this Dec. 22, 2021 file photo.
Toronto City Hall is seen in this Dec. 22, 2021 file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News

TORONTO — Candidates for Toronto’s October 24th municipal election can file their nomination papers starting today.

Until August 19, Toronto Elections will receive nominations for the offices of mayor, city council and school board trustees.

Current Mayor John Tory announced in March that he would be seeking a third term.

Tory first won office in 2014 and again in 2018.

Torontonians will also elect or re-elect 25 city councillors.

Read more: Toronto Mayor John Tory to run for 3rd term in October election

Prospective candidates must file a nomination paper.

Until a nomination is filed, a person cannot raise or spend any money on their campaign.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
