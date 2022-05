Candidate registration opens for 2022 Toronto municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Candidates for Toronto’s October 24th municipal election can file their nomination papers starting today.

Until August 19, Toronto Elections will receive nominations for the offices of mayor, city council and school board trustees.

Current Mayor John Tory announced in March that he would be seeking a third term.

Tory first won office in 2014 and again in 2018.

Torontonians will also elect or re-elect 25 city councillors.

Prospective candidates must file a nomination paper.

Until a nomination is filed, a person cannot raise or spend any money on their campaign.

