John Tory registers to run for 3rd term as Toronto mayor in October election

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 11:04 am
Toronto Mayor John Tory has officially registered to run for a third term in the city’s upcoming election in October.

Candidates seeking to run in the election can file their nomination papers starting on Monday.

Tory had already announced in late March that he would be seeking a third term in office. He won the mayoral race first in 2014 and then again four years later in 2018.

“I love this city and I want to make sure Toronto comes back stronger than ever in the years ahead — that will take strong and experienced leadership that works,” said Tory.

“I want to keep working for you day in and day out,” Tory continued. “That’s what I’ve done every day as mayor, including over the last two years confronting COVID-19 — and that’s what I’m promising to do if re-elected.”

Tory said several people have signed his nomination papers and have endorsed him, including Masai Ujiri, Jean Augustine, and former Mayors David Crombie and Art Eggleton.

Anyone looking to run for mayor, city council and school board trustees have until Aug. 19 to register.

