Saint John, N.B., launches simulated electricity grid to test energy projects

A New Brunswick city’s power company says it’s launching a virtual clone of its electricity grid.
Saint John Energy says the digital twin will offer companies and researchers a simulated environment in which to run projects.
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The publicly owned energy corporation says the replica grid will have near real-time data in a contained environment.
For example, a team of staff and student researchers at Concordia University will use the replica grid to model residential retrofits.
According to a background document, the Concordia team will identify which residential upgrades could reduce greenhouse gases.
Saint John Energy says the virtual grid, called Plug-In Labs, will help bring more clean energy sources online.
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