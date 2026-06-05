Saint John, N.B., launches simulated electricity grid to test energy projects

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A New Brunswick city’s power company says it’s launching a virtual clone of its electricity grid.

Saint John Energy says the digital twin will offer companies and researchers a simulated environment in which to run projects.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The publicly owned energy corporation says the replica grid will have near real-time data in a contained environment.

For example, a team of staff and student researchers at Concordia University will use the replica grid to model residential retrofits.

According to a background document, the Concordia team will identify which residential upgrades could reduce greenhouse gases.

Saint John Energy says the virtual grid, called Plug-In Labs, will help bring more clean energy sources online.