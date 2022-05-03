N.S. Jeopardy! champ Mattea Roach wins 21st game

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax’s Mattea Roach won her 21st Jeopardy! game Tuesday night, taking home another $29,599 USD, thanks in part to a Final Jeopardy! clue about O Canada.

The 23-year-old now has the fifth-longest streak in the TV quiz show’s history.

To move up to Number 4 on the list, Roach would need to match James Holzhauer’s 32-game streak.

Roach is also the most successful Canadian to ever compete on the show.

On Tuesday night’s show, Roach dominated over her competitors and correctly answered the final clue, which asked which French version of a national anthem title includes the phrase ‘terre de nos aïeux.’

The answer? O Canada.

Host Ken Jennings was quick to point out that the clues are randomly chosen for each show.

Roach’s winnings now total $506,584 USD.