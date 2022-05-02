Menu

Entertainment

Canadian Mattea Roach hits milestone with fifth longest ‘Jeopardy!’ run

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2022 8:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Mattea Roach stands among the greatest ‘Jeopardy!’ champions' Mattea Roach stands among the greatest ‘Jeopardy!’ champions
Reigning "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach is going strong as the quiz show's most successful Canadian contestant. How does she compare to some of its greatest players of all time? Mike Drolet breaks down her incredible achievements.

Canadian “Jeopardy!” super-champ Mattea Roach has earned the fifth-longest streak in the TV quiz show’s history.

She’s tied for the spot with Julia Collins, whose 2014 run lasted 20 games.

Read more: Mattea Roach’s family on her Jeopardy! win streak, and handling public scrutiny

To move up to Number 4 on the list, Roach would need to match James Holzhauer’s 32-game streak.

Roach has also brought in the sixth-biggest haul of any contestant in regular season play, earning US$476,985 so far.

The 23-year-old tutor has the longest streak of any Canadian to appear on the show.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
