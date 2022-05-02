Canadian Mattea Roach hits milestone with fifth longest ‘Jeopardy!’ run

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian “Jeopardy!” super-champ Mattea Roach has earned the fifth-longest streak in the TV quiz show’s history.

She’s tied for the spot with Julia Collins, whose 2014 run lasted 20 games.

To move up to Number 4 on the list, Roach would need to match James Holzhauer’s 32-game streak.

Roach has also brought in the sixth-biggest haul of any contestant in regular season play, earning US$476,985 so far.

The 23-year-old tutor has the longest streak of any Canadian to appear on the show.