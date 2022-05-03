Wildfires in B.C.’s Southern Interior appear to be suspicious, RCMP say

Despite a seemingly cool and damp start to spring, B.C. Wildfire crews have started to see fire activity in the Southern Interior, most of which is not believed to have been naturally sparked.

Fire information officer Shaelee Stearns said three fires between Falkland and Kamloops were reported in the last several days, as well as one larger fire in the Shuswap. All the fires are mostly under control, she said, but the trend is worrisome.

“Right now, the fire danger rating throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre is low,” Stearns said.

“But we have received less-than-average amounts of precipitation in Kamloops this year. So this just means those deeper fuels are drying out earlier than usual and haven’t yet really had a chance to breathe out from winter. So it’s just a really good reminder to people that everything is still quite dry out there. Definitely be cautious.”

It’s unlikely, she said, that these fires were sparked naturally, given there were no reported lightning strikes.

The first fire has already been doused and Stearns had little information available. The next was 11 and a half kilometres west of Falkland, and is less than a hectare in size. Stearns said there were three personnel working it throughout Monday they felt they had a high probability of success.

Not far away, near Monte Lake, there was another spot fire less than a hectare in size, Stearns said. Crews there also thought they had a high probability of success in dousing the blaze.

The more significant fire is in the Horseshoe Bay area near St. Ives and has burned for several days, but Stearns said it is now being classified as under control.

“As of yesterday, there is no overnight growth seen on the fire. Crews continue to make good suppression progress,” Stearns said.

“It is just burning at rank one so that means it’s a smouldering surface fire so there’s no open flame on it. It does produce quite a bit of white smoke so it can still be visible to people. And while they may not see aircraft attending to it, our crews are still on the ground for that one.”

While Stearns doesn’t know the cause of the fire, police have some ideas and are concerned there’s a firebug out there.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding the two wildfires in the Monte Lake/Falkland area.

“We’re incredibly concerned that someone would be intentionally starting these fires,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

“After the destruction and devastation caused by wildfires last year, we appreciate and understand how terribly unsettling this is for residents. We’re actively investigating the incidents and are appealing to the public for any information that may help us in furthering this investigation.”

If you were in the area and witnessed anything suspicious, or have information related to the fires or the suspect vehicle, a small blue pickup truck, please contact the Enderby office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and quote police file NR2022-2366.

To report a wildfire, dial *5555 or 1-800-663-5555