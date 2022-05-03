British Columbia expanding Alert Ready system to include floods and fires

Send this page to someone via email

After much public criticism during November’s atmospheric river, the B.C. government has decided to extend the province’s Alert Ready system beyond tsunami warnings and Amber Alerts to also include imminent threats from floods and wildfires.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said due to an increase in the frequency of threats, the province is now expanding the alert system.

“While it’s important to remember that public emergency alerting is intended to complement, but not replace, emergency alerting already performed by Emergency Management BC and local governments, broadcast intrusive alerts have unique advantages with their reach and impact,” Farnworth said.

As part of the change, the province will be conducting a test of B.C.’s wireless alerting system at 1:55 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

The wireless alerting system is online and ready to be deployed for flooding and will expand again to include wildfire threats by early June.

Local governments and First Nations have been informed of the system’s expansion.

The testing this week is designed to assess the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify any adjustments that may need to be made.

During the test, an alert will be broadcast on radio and television stations as well as on compatible wireless devices, including mobile phones.

The test message will read: “This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information, go to: http://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required.”

