Sports

Ujiri says teams that want Nurse can keep dreaming

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2022 12:00 pm

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri says no NBA team has contacted him about head coach Nick Nurse.

Reports had Nurse has a top target for the Los Angeles Lakers after head coach Frank Vogel was fired when the Lakers failed to reach the playoffs.

In his traditional post-season availability with media, Ujiri laughingly said other teams who’d like to hire Nurse can keep dreaming.

Nurse had said a day earlier his focus was on coaching Toronto.

Trending Stories

Ujiri also became emotional when speaking about Pascal Siakam’s comeback season.

Siakam was the target of racist comments on social media after his subpar performance in the 2020 NBA bubble at Walt Disney World.

He struggled early this season in his comeback from shoulder surgery, but finished with a career year.

While expectations were low for the Raptors in a building season, they earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, and took the Philadelphia 76ers to six games in the opening round of the playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
