Main street hotel robbed by axe-wielding suspect: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after they say a man armed with an axe robbed a Main Street hotel over the weekend.
Officers were called to the hotel in the 200 block of Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
They say staff at the hotel were able to retreat to safety after the axe-wielding man came into the lobby and stole cash before fleeing on foot.
A man was later arrested at a home in the 100 block of Clarke Street following an investigation by the major crimes unit.
A 28-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges including robbery and weapon-related offences.
The suspect has been detained in police custody.
