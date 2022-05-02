Menu

Crime

Main street hotel robbed by axe-wielding suspect: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 2:53 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene View image in full screen
A 28-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after a suspect armed with an axe robbed a Main Street hotel early Sunday. Global News

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after they say a man armed with an axe robbed a Main Street hotel over the weekend.

Officers were called to the hotel in the 200 block of Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: Winnipeg pizza man robbed by axe-wielding suspect, police say

They say staff at the hotel were able to retreat to safety after the axe-wielding man came into the lobby and stole cash before fleeing on foot.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg business owner robbed by axe-wielding suspects' Winnipeg business owner robbed by axe-wielding suspects
Winnipeg business owner robbed by axe-wielding suspects – May 13, 2021

A man was later arrested at a home in the 100 block of Clarke Street following an investigation by the major crimes unit.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged after alleged attack of transit bus when told he was required to wear a mask

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges including robbery and weapon-related offences.

The suspect has been detained in police custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police describe Osborne BRT axe attack' Winnipeg police describe Osborne BRT axe attack
Winnipeg police describe Osborne BRT axe attack – May 10, 2019
