Main street hotel robbed by axe-wielding suspect: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after they say a man armed with an axe robbed a Main Street hotel over the weekend.

Officers were called to the hotel in the 200 block of Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say staff at the hotel were able to retreat to safety after the axe-wielding man came into the lobby and stole cash before fleeing on foot.

1:21 Winnipeg business owner robbed by axe-wielding suspects Winnipeg business owner robbed by axe-wielding suspects – May 13, 2021

A man was later arrested at a home in the 100 block of Clarke Street following an investigation by the major crimes unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg man charged after alleged attack of transit bus when told he was required to wear a mask

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges including robbery and weapon-related offences.

The suspect has been detained in police custody.

0:59 Winnipeg police describe Osborne BRT axe attack Winnipeg police describe Osborne BRT axe attack – May 10, 2019