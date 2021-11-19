Winnipeg pizza man robbed by axe-wielding suspect, police say

A routine pizza delivery was stopped by an axe-wielding suspect, Winnipeg police say.
Police said the incident took place around 8:40 Thursday night in the 400 block of Stradbrook Avenue, where the victim was trying to deliver pizza.
He was confronted by a man, police said, who was brandishing an axe and demanded the pizza. The victim ran and was able to get to safety without injury after a short chase.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
