Crime

Winnipeg pizza man robbed by axe-wielding suspect, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 3:02 pm
Police are advising pizza delivery drivers to take protective measures after a string of robberies in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
A routine pizza delivery was stopped by an axe-wielding suspect, Winnipeg police say. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A routine pizza delivery was stopped by an axe-wielding suspect, Winnipeg police say.

Police said the incident took place around 8:40 Thursday night in the 400 block of Stradbrook Avenue, where the victim was trying to deliver pizza.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged after 15 stores, restaurants robbed since December

He was confronted by a man, police said, who was brandishing an axe and demanded the pizza. The victim ran and was able to get to safety without injury after a short chase.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg business owner robbed by axe-wielding suspects' Winnipeg business owner robbed by axe-wielding suspects
Winnipeg business owner robbed by axe-wielding suspects – May 13, 2021
