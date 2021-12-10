Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Winnipeg man charged after alleged attack of transit bus when told he was required to wear a mask

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 2:24 pm
A Winnipeg man has been charged after police say he smashed the windows of a transit bus after being told he needed to wear a mask. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man has been charged after police say he smashed the windows of a transit bus after being told he needed to wear a mask. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Winnipeg police have laid charges after a man allegedly attacked a bus with an axe when told he needed to wear a mask to get a ride.

Police were called to reports of a man was smashing windows on a transit bus near Selkirk Avenue and Sgt Tommy Prince Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: Can’t point to mask-wearing as reason behind hotel beer vendor attack: Winnipeg police

The suspect was arrested a short distance away.

Click to play video: 'Can’t point to mask-wearing as reason behind hotel attack: Winnipeg police' Can’t point to mask-wearing as reason behind hotel attack: Winnipeg police
Can’t point to mask-wearing as reason behind hotel attack: Winnipeg police – Nov 18, 2021

In a release Friday, police say the same man is suspected of damage done to another vehicle back in November.

Read more: COVID-19: Police called in after disputes over mask use heat up in Winkler

Police didn’t say if the other vehicle was also a transit bus, or how it was damaged.

A 24-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a list of charges including two counts of mischief over $5,000 and possession of a weapon.

 

