Winnipeg man charged after alleged attack of transit bus when told he was required to wear a mask

Winnipeg police have laid charges after a man allegedly attacked a bus with an axe when told he needed to wear a mask to get a ride.
Police were called to reports of a man was smashing windows on a transit bus near Selkirk Avenue and Sgt Tommy Prince Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.
The suspect was arrested a short distance away.
In a release Friday, police say the same man is suspected of damage done to another vehicle back in November.
Police didn’t say if the other vehicle was also a transit bus, or how it was damaged.
A 24-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a list of charges including two counts of mischief over $5,000 and possession of a weapon.
