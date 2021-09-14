COVID-19: Police called in after disputes over mask use heat up in Winkler

Send this page to someone via email

A woman says a man tried to drive her off the road after she took photos of shoppers not wearing masks at a store in Winkler.

The altercation is one of two Winkler police say officers have been called to over the use of masks in the southern Manitoban community in recent weeks.

The woman told police she was confronted by two men after she started taking photos of people not wearing masks inside a store Aug. 30.

She says one of the men followed her out of the store and then tried to push her off the roadway with his vehicle, forcing her on to the shoulder, as she drove away.

1:48 Manitoba requiring indoor masks in public spaces, full COVID-19 vaccination in some settings Manitoba requiring indoor masks in public spaces, full COVID-19 vaccination in some settings – Aug 27, 2021

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

Officers were called to another altercation at a store Sept. 4.

Police say a man who was upset to see another man and his family walk into the store without masks began swearing at the man and pushed his shopping cart into him.

Police say the unmasked man, who did not press charges, received a warning for not wearing a mask as required under current public health orders.

They say the masked man, who apologized for his behaviour, also received a warning.

After lifting a mask mandate earlier this summer, Manitoba health officials reinstated the order in late August making masks mandatory in indoor, public spaces, including schools.

6:49 Winkler mayor on community divide Winkler mayor on community divide – Sep 2, 2021

