Crime

Hamilton woman arrested after hit-and-run injures teen girl

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 1, 2022 12:26 pm
Hamilton police central station on King William Street in 2019. View image in full screen
Hamilton police central station on King William Street in 2019. Global News

Police in Hamilton have charged a 30-year-old woman after she allegedly hit a teenage pedestrian with her car on Saturday before driving off.

In a press release, Hamilton police said the incident took place just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Parkdale Avenue North and Roxborough Avenue.

Police said a 14-year-old girl from Hamilton was walking with a group of friends when she was hit by a 2005 Nissan Quest.

Police said the driver of the car fled the scene.

The teenage girl sustained “serious injuries” and was transported to a local hospital.

Hamilton police said that, with the help of the public, the force was able to find the offending vehicle and arrest its driver.

A 30-year-old Hamilton woman has been arrested and charged with failure to remain causing bodily harm, police said.

