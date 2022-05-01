Hamilton woman arrested after hit-and-run injures teen girl

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Hamilton have charged a 30-year-old woman after she allegedly hit a teenage pedestrian with her car on Saturday before driving off.

In a press release, Hamilton police said the incident took place just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Parkdale Avenue North and Roxborough Avenue.

Police said a 14-year-old girl from Hamilton was walking with a group of friends when she was hit by a 2005 Nissan Quest.

Police said the driver of the car fled the scene.

The teenage girl sustained “serious injuries” and was transported to a local hospital.

Hamilton police said that, with the help of the public, the force was able to find the offending vehicle and arrest its driver.

A 30-year-old Hamilton woman has been arrested and charged with failure to remain causing bodily harm, police said.