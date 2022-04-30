Menu

Traffic

74-year-old man dead after highway vehicle rollover in Burlington

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 30, 2022 12:16 pm
A single vehicle collision in Burlington, Ont. View image in full screen
A single vehicle collision in Burlington, Ont. OPP/Twitter

Police responded to a rollover in Burlington, Ont., that killed a 74-year-old male driver on Saturday.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police said a senior had died following a single-vehicle incident. The collision took place on the westbound ramp from Highway 403 onto Highway 6 southbound, police said.

In an audio clip posted to Twitter, OPP said the driver, a senior from Brantford, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

Police said the ramp would be closed for “several hours” after the incident took place.

