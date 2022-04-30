Toronto police respond to shooting in Jane Street, Wilson Avenue area

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers responded to reports of gunshot sounds in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, just north of Highway 401. The call came around 9:57 a.m.

Police found the victim of a shooting inside an apartment building in the area, the tweet said.

Toronto paramedics were called and then transported the man to hospital on an emergency run.

Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect or motivation from Toronto police.