Delivery driver injured in Kitchener while trying to stop theft of SUV: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a delivery driver was injured in Kitchener over the weekend as he tried to stop a thief from making off with his vehicle.

According to police, officers were called to Frey Crescent in the Williamsburg area at around 3:15 p.m. after the theft had been reported.

They say that the delivery driver had left the SUV running as he went to drop off a package.

While this was happening, a thief jumped into the white 2018 Toyota RAV4 and took off.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the driver was left with minor injuries after trying to stop the SUV from driving away.

They continue to investigate. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.