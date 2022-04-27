Menu

Crime

Man charged after hours-long standoff with police at Kitchener home

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 10:36 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested at a home in the Country Hills area of Kitchener early Monday after an hours-long standoff.

Officers say they were called to a residence on Cedarhill Crescent at around 8 p.m. on Sunday night after a man was seen flashing two large knives.

Trending Stories

They say once officers arrived at the home, the man then barricaded himself inside.

Police say negotiations lasted five hours before members of the emergency response team got inside and arrested the man.

A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges including uttering threats to cause death, criminal harassment, breaking and entering, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose and two counts of breaching of court orders.

