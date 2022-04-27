Waterloo police seize $17K in drugs after suspicious vehicle call in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized more than $17,000 worth of illegal drugs after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in Kitchener, early Monday morning.

According to police, a call came in about a suspicious vehicle being seen in the parking lot of a plaza on Doon Village Road at around 2:05 a.m.

They say officers arrived and found a man behind the wheel of the vehicle. They then arrested him for operation while impaired by drugs.

Police then searched the vehicle where they found a plethora of suspected illegal substances including four grams of fentanyl, 26 grams of methamphetamine, 130 doses of LSD, 100 hydromorphone pills, 250 oxycodone and oxycontin pills, five grams of psilocybin, 10 benzodiazepine pills and 315 grams of cannabis.

Police estimate the street value of the substances to surpass the $17,000 mark.

In addition to the previously-noted impaired charge, a 29-year-old Kitchener man is facing a host of trafficking charges.