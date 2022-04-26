Menu

Crime

Edmonton stabbing victim’s family ‘disheartened’ as suspects granted bail

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 5:01 pm
Click to play video: '7 youths charged in McNally High School student’s homicide released on bail' 7 youths charged in McNally High School student’s homicide released on bail
All seven youths charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old McNally High School student have been released on bail. Kendra Slugoski reports.

The family of Karanveer Sahota says it is “deeply disappointed” after the seven teens charged in his death were granted bail.

Sahota was attacked while waiting for a bus outside of McNally High School on April 8.

The 16-year-old died in hospital the following week. Hundreds attended a funeral for him over the weekend.

Read more: 7 youths charged in McNally High School student’s homicide released on bail

“We are disheartened to learn that these seven… were granted bail not even 24 hours after we laid our baby cousin to rest,” Sahota’s cousins wrote in a statement.

“While we do not know the full particulars of the conditions of bail, it is devastating to learn that these individuals have been granted bail at all.”

Initially, the family said they were pleased when the attempted murder charges against the seven were upgraded to second-degree murder charges.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds attend funeral of Edmonton teen killed in violent assault outside his school' Hundreds attend funeral of Edmonton teen killed in violent assault outside his school
Hundreds attend funeral of Edmonton teen killed in violent assault outside his school

Now the cousins say they do not feel confident in the justice system and worry those accused will not be held accountable.

On Monday, Lionel Chartrand, a defence lawyer for one of the accused, said he expects the Crown to seek adult sentences for the six boys and one girl. They range in age from 14 to 17.

Read more: ‘This was not an accident’: Murdered teen’s family wants accused charged as adults

None of the accused can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The family’s letter criticized that act and the Criminal Code of Canada, calling it “archaic legislation” that “(does) not serve our victims justice.”

“If Karanveer’s case needs to set new laws to adequately serve justice, then so be it.”

The cousins said the family has been overwhelmed with messages from the public not only sharing support, but also expressing concerns for their own children’s safety.

Sahota’s family said some parents have yet to send their own children back to school out of fear.

Police said Sahota and the accused were known to each other and investigators believe the attack was an escalation of violence between two rival groups.

Click to play video: '7 teens charged with 2nd-degree murder in McNally High School stabbing' 7 teens charged with 2nd-degree murder in McNally High School stabbing
7 teens charged with 2nd-degree murder in McNally High School stabbing
