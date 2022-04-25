7 youths charged in McNally High School student’s homicide released on bail

Send this page to someone via email

All seven youths charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old McNally High School student have been released on bail.

Two of the youths appeared in court for their bail hearings Monday morning. Much of the information related to those hearing cannot be reported due to publication bans.

On Friday, Edmonton police announced seven youths — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Karanveer Sahota.

Read more: Hundreds attend funeral of Edmonton teen killed in violent assault outside his school

The youths — six boys and one girl — range in age from 14 to 17. The 17-year-old girl was also charged with obstruction.

Sahota, 16, was assaulted outside of McNally School on Friday, April 8. He died of his injuries a week later. An autopsy revealed Sahota died of a stab wound to the chest.

Story continues below advertisement

The lawyer for one of the accused spoke outside the courthouse on Monday morning.

Lionel Chartrand said all seven youths have been released on various bail conditions. Chartrand said the next step will be to align everyone’s schedules. Because of the number of people charged in the case, as well as their separate lawyers, he said that could take some time.

“The process, especially for serious charges, takes quite a long time,” Chartrand said.

He also noted that the defence lawyers may ask for additional time to gather disclosure in the case.

“Typically these matters proceed by way of one trial, although the Crown has the discretion to lay separate charges and subpoena co-accused against one another for separate trials, but that would not be a typical procedure so I’m not expecting that.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Crown is expected to seek adult sentences, so that would be a separate hearing that would be held and there would be some delay for that to happen.

“I don’t know that a decision has firmly been made, but that’s certainly the expectation that there would be such an application made.”

Police said the victim and suspects were known to each other and it is believed the incident was an escalation of violence between two rival groups.