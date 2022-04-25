RCMP seek suspects in rural Manitoba, Saskatchewan break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Virden RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in connection to a string of break-ins in rural Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Police say investigators were called to multiple reports of break and enters in the Manitoba communities of Kola, Pierson, and Virden April 20.

Read more: RCMP searching for missing Portage la Prairie man

They say similar break-ins were also reported in Brandon and Mayfield, Sask., where a similar suspect and vehicle were caught on camera.

Virden #rcmpmb are requesting public assistance in identifying these suspects involved in numerous break & enters that occurred in early morning hours of April 20 in the communities of Kola, Pierson & Virden. Have info on the suspects or vehicle? Call Virden RCMP @ 204-748-2135. pic.twitter.com/sINV818JLy — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 25, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP released surveillance video of suspects and a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or vehicle is asked to call police to call 204-748-2135 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Virden RCMP are continuing to investigate.