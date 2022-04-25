RCMP seek suspects in rural Manitoba, Saskatchewan break-ins

Virden RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in connection to a string of break-ins in rural Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Police say investigators were called to multiple reports of break and enters in the Manitoba communities of Kola, Pierson, and Virden April 20.
They say similar break-ins were also reported in Brandon and Mayfield, Sask., where a similar suspect and vehicle were caught on camera.
RCMP released surveillance video of suspects and a vehicle Monday afternoon.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or vehicle is asked to call police to call 204-748-2135 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Virden RCMP are continuing to investigate.
